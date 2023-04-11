2023 April 11 12:51

HyVelocity Hub applies for DOE Hydrogen Hubs funding

The HyVelocity Hub has formally applied for funding from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) $8bn Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs to rapidly scale clean hydrogen supply and demand along the US Gulf Coast in Texas and Southwest Louisiana, according to H2 View.

The HyVelocity team was previously encouraged by the DOE to apply for funding after submitting an initial concept paper last year.

The Gulf Coast is well situated for a clean hydrogen hub as it contains the world’s largest concentration of existing hydrogen production assets, customers, and energy infrastructure, with a network of 48 hydrogen production plants and over 1,000 miles of dedicated hydrogen pipelines.

The HyVelocity Hub builds on the Gulf Coast’s energy assets and will leverage federal investments to advance the global clean hydrogen market, help to decarbonise multiple sectors of the economy, and deliver clean energy to historically disadvantaged communities.

HyVelocity’s plans will accelerate DOE’s clean hydrogen policy goals, including its Hydrogen Shot, which is seeking to decrease carbon emissions to not more than 2 kilograms of carbon per 1 kilogram of hydrogen produced, and reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1 per 1 kilogram in 1 decade.

Organised by GTI Energy, The Center for Houston’s Future, University of Texas at Austin, and seven major corporate participants, including Air Liquide, Chevron, Orsted, and Sempra Infrastructure, HyVelocity has grown additional support from more than 90 commercial, academic, nonprofit, and government supporters.