2023 April 11 11:10

Russia and Iran work on creation of regular shipping line

The shortest route of the North-South corridor to India runs across Iran and the Astrakhan Region

Russia and Iran are working on creation of a regular shipping line with a joint venture established to ensure the delivery of cargo to Iran and across its territory, press center of the Astrakhan Region Government cites Sergey Milushkin, General Director of SEZ Lotos.

“The Caspian region is important today not only for Russia but for the entire Eurasian continent. And Astrakhan plays the key role here. Throughput of Astrakhan ports is increasing which confirms the demand of the North-South route. They began to transport new cargoes across the Astrakhan Region and Iran, for example Belarus’ potash. Our logistics partners note an upsurge of the interest to this route and new cargo flows,” said Sergey Milushkin.

The shortest route of the North-South international transport corridor to India and the South-East Asia runs across Iran and the Astrakhan Region. A new special economic zone of port type is under development in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region.

“The Port SEZ and the container terminal being built here are important points of the North-South corridor, the key gate to Russia from the Caspian side. The port SEZ will link us with all the Caspian countries without the borders, without the need to cross the third countries’ borders to reach, for instance, Iran or Turkmenistan,” said the General Director of SEZ Lotos.