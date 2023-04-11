2023 April 11 10:09

RF Water Code to be amended for handling of ammonia and methanol in ports

RF Ministry of Industry and Trade has drafted amendments into Article 65 of the Water Code which are to remove the restrictions on placement of chemical, explosive, toxic, poisonous and toxic substances within the boundaries of water protection zones in ports, according to Kommersant. An obligatory condition will be the use of special storage facilities.

The document is developed in pursuance of the roadmap for the development of port facilities for handling of non-dangerous dry mineral fertilizers, ammonia and methanol in the Russian Federation. The document approved by the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Nature has been submitted to the Ministry of Justice.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of ammonia (4.4 million tonnes in 2021) but it has no own facilities for transshipment of this cargo.

According to the roadmap, port facilities for the abovementioned cargoes are to reach 43.75 million tonnes in 2023 (0.54 million tonnes – ammonia, 2.2 million tonnes — mineral fertilizers). By 2030, the capacity of such facilities is to reach 99.25–107.25 million tonnes depending on the decision regarding the construction of a terminal for handling of dangerous goods at Primorsky UPK. Of that volume, dangerous dry cargo facilities will account for 2.2 million tonnes, liquid mineral fertilizers – 3 million tonnes, ammonia – 4.85 million tonnes, methanol – 3 million tonnes.

The demand of the industry is estimated at 14.6 million tonnes including 7.7 million tonnes of dangerous dry cargo, 1.3 million tonnes of liquid mineral fertilizers, 4.08 million tonnes of ammonia and 1.5 million tonnes of methanol.