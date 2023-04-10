  • Home
  • News
  • SCF announces placement of additional issue of bonds to replace Eurobonds 2028
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 10 16:31

    SCF announces placement of additional issue of bonds to replace Eurobonds 2028

    Sovcomflot Group continues to work with Irish and UK regulators 

    PAO Sovcomflot announces the placement of an additional issue of Russian bonds to replace the Eurobonds issued by SCF Capital Designated Activity Company, Ireland, maturing on 26 April 2028 (Eurobonds 2028), which were not previously exchanged under the main replacement issue in October 2022.

    The terms of the replacement bonds are similar to the existing Eurobonds 2028 in terms of the amount and timing of the coupon payment, maturity date and par value. Payments under the replacement bonds will be made in Russian roubles at the Bank of Russia's exchange rate on the date of the relevant payment. Both issues of replacement bonds comply the Executive Order of the President of the Russian Federation No. 430 of 5 July 2022 ‘On repatriation by residents participating in foreign economic activity of foreign currency and Russian Federation currency.’

    PAO Sovcomflot informs holders of Eurobonds 2028 whose rights to them are accounted for with Russian depositories of the opportunity to participate in the placement of an additional issue of replacement bonds. To do so, holders (or their brokers) should send an offer for the physical delivery of Eurobonds to PAO Sovcomflot

    The term for accepting offers from holders of Eurobonds 2028 for the replacement bonds series ZO-2028 is from 11:00 Moscow time on 11 April 2023 to 18:00 Moscow time on 19 April 2023.

    According to the statement, an early redemption on 24 April 2023 will only be performed in relation to the issue of replacement bonds series ZO-2023. Eurobonds 2023 are not scheduled for redemption in April 2023 and will be redeemed in accordance with the current documentation and applicable Russian and foreign laws, including applicable sanctions restrictions.

    The Sovcomflot Group has the necessary financial resources to make all payments due to holders on both issues of Eurobonds. However, due to the sanctions imposed, neither the payment agent nor the international clearing systems are ready to accept funds from the Sovcomflot Group for distribution to holders of the Eurobonds. However, the Sovcomflot Group continues to work with Irish and UK regulators in order to obtain the approvals/confirmation required to make payments on Eurobonds where the rights to such bonds are accounted for not in the Russian infrastructure. The company will keep holders and other interested parties informed of the status of the work on the resumption of payments.

    Sovcomflot PAO Sovcomflot is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore upstream energy production. The company specializes in operation in challenging climate and ice conditions.

    Sovcomflot increased its IFRS net profit 10.8 times to $385 million in 2022.

Другие новости по темам: Sovcomflot  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 10

16:31 SCF announces placement of additional issue of bonds to replace Eurobonds 2028
16:15 Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map - Reuters
15:53 Russian diesel exports climb to a historical high in March - Vortexa
15:20 Hull of I/B Sibir of Project 1052 put up for sale by Atomflot
14:45 Kumiai orders 11 ships at CSSC Chengxi
14:38 RF Government expands industrial mortgage mechanism
13:49 R/V Akademik Feodorov left Capetown for Saint-Petersburg with the arrival planned for April 29
13:02 Fairfield launches the company's first LNG powered stainless steel chemical tanker
12:41 Baltiysky Zavod to require RUB 400 billion for construction of large-scale shipyard in Kronshtadt
12:24 JERA and KOGAS sign MoU for cooperation in LNG business
11:52 Ocean Network Express launches its ONE Eco Calculator as a milestone towards net zero
11:36 Atomflot to complete additional equipment of its icebreakers operating on NSR with rescue and medical facilities by 2024
11:24 China ports container volume rises 1.3% in January - February 2023
10:50 Belarus set to handle 5-7 million tonnes of its cargo in the port of Murmansk
09:47 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 1Q’2023 rose by 5.4% YoY
09:13 TransContainer increases share in market of transportation in traffic with Vietnam

2023 April 9

15:08 Wartsila adds to its NACOS Platinum System with a new solution to ensure business continuity during software-related incidents
13:42 Port Everglades sees investment by private sector with warehouse builds
12:01 Tellurian strikes $1 bilion deal to sell and lease back land for Driftwood LNG project - S&P Global
11:07 Chantier Davie Canada becomes a partner to the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS)
09:48 HAROPA PORT create more safety for boats docked in Le Havre

2023 April 8

15:09 Aker Solutions names Jo Kjetil Krabbe as Executive Vice President
14:03 The biggest offshore wind ‘living lab’ in the world to be developed in the Humber - ABP
12:43 Sale of equity in the Corrib gas project closed - Equinor
11:33 Carnival Luminosa to sail from U.S. for first time, joining three-ship deployment
10:21 DEME enters partnership for production of green hydrogen at ‘Zonneberg’ in Zelzate

2023 April 7

18:06 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Damen revenue reaches 2.5 billion euros for the first time
17:52 GasLog to acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not beneficially owned by GasLog
17:43 Petrolesport terminal to receive new MAS service from China and Malaysia
17:21 China State Shipbuilding Corporation wins CMA CGM's 16 large boxships order
17:10 Los Angeles, Long Beach port terminals temporarily shut on labor shortage
17:02 Onyx plans to build plant for ‘blue’ hydrogen in the port of Rotterdam
17:01 Cargo turnover through KTZ network in 1Q’2023 increased by 7%
16:40 Latest Wartsila engine platform selected for four new Erik Thun tankers
16:27 ClassNK evaluates the first LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker in Japan
16:05 DNV and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation sign MoU to support sustainability program
15:52 Bulgaria to ban RS-certified ships from its ports starting 8 April 2023, certain types of cargo are allowed
15:34 Port of Thessaloniki container throughput decreases by 1,7% to 0,463 mln TEUs in 2022
15:13 Port of Rotterdam Authority increases share in Rotterdam Shore Power
14:45 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a cooperation agreement on GTT’s membrane technology for next generation onshore tanks
14:26 Icebreaker assistance provided to 154 ships in Vanino port over the season
13:37 Rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping and hydraulic engineering works to be changed
12:43 Samskip starts new container service between the Port of Gothenburg and Iceland
12:18 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 3M’2023 rose by 5% YoY
12:12 Advario to develop future-focused energy storage terminal in the port of Rotterdam
11:35 Eni сelebrates sail away of FPSO Firenze to Baleine Field Offshore Côte d'Ivoire
11:29 Coal Seaport Shakhtersk resumes coal exports after winter
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2023 rose by 7.5% YoY to 3.8 million tonnes
10:10 Allseas to install the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm
09:56 International forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2023” to be held on 26-27 April 2023 in Astrakhan
09:38 Stolt Tankers applies Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet
09:17 Seven out of eleven hoses planned for replacement dismantled at CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk
09:08 Richardson Devine Marine hands over a new passenger ferry for delivery
08:25 Korean shipbuilding industry attains 33% of its target for 2023 in Q1

2023 April 6

18:25 Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau tells crews to reject requests by Chinese ships to board
17:51 FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin completed its expedition to Antarctica
17:35 Doyle Shipping Group order hybrid RTG
17:32 Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority enters MOU with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen
17:29 Turkey increases the import of marine fuel from Turkmenistan