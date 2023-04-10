2023 April 10 13:49

R/V Akademik Feodorov left Capetown for Saint-Petersburg with the arrival planned for April 29

Image source: AARI

The Akademik Feodorov, research vessel of the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet), which stayed in Capetown between March 4 and April 5, 2023, left for Saint-Petersburg where it is expected on April 29, according to the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI).

Roshydromet’s R/V Akademik Tryoshnikov, which came to Capetown on March 26, took over the expedition cargo from R/V Akademik Feodorov as well as fuel and cargo for further construction on the Vostok station. On April 5, R/V Akademik Tryoshnikov left Capetown for the Progress station where it is expected on April 12. 46 members of the expedition are onboard the ship.

Roshydromet’s R/V Akademik Aleksandr Karpinsky is in the port of Capetown from April 3. It is to come to Saint-Petersburg on May 10 which will mark the end of the voyage in the framework of the the 68th Russian Antarctic Expedition,.

Russian Antarctic Expedition is a permanent expedition organized by the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) In Antarctica, AARI constantly monitoring environmental changes at five year‑round stations: Novolazarevskaya, Bellingshausen, Mirny, Progress and Vostok. In the summer, the work also take place at seasonal field bases Molodezhnaya, Druzhnaya-4, Oasis Bangera, Russkaya and Leningradskaya. In the area of Vostok station, one of the most important discoveries of the 21st century was made: the discovery of the subglacial Lake Vostok.

Photos from AARI Telegram