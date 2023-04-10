  • Home
  2023 April 10

    Fairfield launches the company's first LNG powered stainless steel chemical tanker

    FCC launched the Fairchem Pioneer – Fairfield’s first LNG powered stainless steel chemical tanker, according to the company's release. The innovative ship has LNG propulsion technology that significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25% compared to traditional marine fuels. The series of LNG DF vessels underlines FCC’s commitment to being at the forefront of delivering environmentally sustainable chemical tanker operations.

