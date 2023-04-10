2023 April 10 12:24

JERA and KOGAS sign MoU for cooperation in LNG business

JERA Co., Inc. has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Korea Gas Corporation (“KOGAS”), regarding cooperation in the LNG business, according to the company's release.

Under this MOU, for the sake of securing supply stability of LNG, JERA and KOGAS agreed to discuss opportunities for mutual collaboration in the LNG business including LNG swaps, trading, ship optimization, and market view exchange.

MOU, JERA and KOGAS, which are among the largest buyers in the global LNG market, will strengthen their strategic relationship and consider developing schemes of cooperation regarding their LNG supply & demand, to enhance stable energy supply in Japan and Korea.

JERA will continue to work together with LNG buyers and other leading companies both within and outside Japan such as KOGAS as it seeks to enhance procurement capabilities.