2023 April 10 11:52

Ocean Network Express launches its ONE Eco Calculator as a milestone towards net zero

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the launch of the ONE Eco Calculator, which calculates carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from ONE’s operating vessels, according to the company's release.

The tool is one of the company’s milestones in its journey to net zero. With the ONE Eco Calculator, units are expressed as either Tank-to-Wake (TTW), a measure of emissions from burning fuel, which has been stored in a tank, or Well-to-Wake (WTW), a measure of emissions from fuel production, delivery, and use aboard ships.

The ONE Eco Calculator provides total distance and total CO2 emissions from Place of Receipt to Place of Delivery, including door locations.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) was established on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity is headquartered in Singapore, supported by regional offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. ONE is the world’s seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.51 million TEU. With 205 vessels and a service network covering over 120 countries around the world, it offers a reliable and expeditious international network. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.