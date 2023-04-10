2023 April 10 10:50

Belarus set to handle 5-7 million tonnes of its cargo in the port of Murmansk

A site for construction of a terminal will be selected in April-May 2023

Belarus is set to handle 5-7 million tonnes of its cargo per year in the port of Murmansk, Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis sayd in his interview with STV.

“We expect the new visit of Belarus authorities in April-May to fix a site for construction of the transport. So, everything is in the active phase. The turnover is planned at the level of 5 to 7 million tonnes, mostly Belorussian fertilizers in any direction, east or west,” said the official.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said earlier, 20 Russian seaports already involved in exports from Belarus is not enough. The Ministry of Transport and Communication of Belarus earlier told IAA PortNews that the potential volume of Belorussian cargo to be handled in Russian ports is estimated at 30 million tonnes per year. As of today, 19 ports of Russia in the Baltic, Azov, Caspian and Black Sea basins handle foreign trade cargo of Belarus. The bulk of Belorussian cargo is handled by Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Rostov-on-Don, Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Astrakhan and Olya.