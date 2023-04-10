  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 1Q’2023 rose by 5.4% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 10 09:47

    Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 1Q’2023 rose by 5.4% YoY

    In March, the port’s throughput rose by 8%

    In the first quarter 2023, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 66.4 thousand tonnes of cargo, which exceeds the result of the previous year by 5.4%, says the company. In March, the port increased its throughput by 8%, year-on-year, to 23.8 thousand tonnes.

    In March 2022, handling of fish totaled 21.1 thousand tonnes, in March 2023 -  23.2 thousand tonnes (+10%).

    Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines. In 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 326.4 thousand tonnes of cargo, which exceeds the result of the previous year by 23.4%. Handling of fish products grew by 5.7%, year-on-year, to 237.5 thousand tonnes versus 224.6 thousand tonnes handled in 2021.

    In early October 2022, the Arbitration Court of the Murmansk Region collected 100-pct stock of Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC in favor of the state under the action filed by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation. The court ordered to hand over 4,752,759 ordinary shares of Murmansk Sea Fish Port held by Zevs JSC and 1 ordinary share held by a natural person.

    Read about:

    Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in February 2023 rose by 23.4% YoY to 21 thousand tonnes

    Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2022 rose by 23.4% YoY to 326.4 thousand tonnes

    100-pct stock of Murmansk Sea Fish Port collected in favor of the state under action filed by FAS

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 10

16:31 SCF announces placement of additional issue of bonds to replace Eurobonds 2028
16:15 Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map - Reuters
15:53 Russian diesel exports climb to a historical high in March - Vortexa
15:20 Hull of I/B Sibir of Project 1052 put up for sale by Atomflot
14:45 Kumiai orders 11 ships at CSSC Chengxi
14:38 RF Government expands industrial mortgage mechanism
13:49 R/V Akademik Feodorov left Capetown for Saint-Petersburg with the arrival planned for April 29
13:02 Fairfield launches the company's first LNG powered stainless steel chemical tanker
12:41 Baltiysky Zavod to require RUB 400 billion for construction of large-scale shipyard in Kronshtadt
12:24 JERA and KOGAS sign MoU for cooperation in LNG business
11:52 Ocean Network Express launches its ONE Eco Calculator as a milestone towards net zero
11:36 Atomflot to complete additional equipment of its icebreakers operating on NSR with rescue and medical facilities by 2024
11:24 China ports container volume rises 1.3% in January - February 2023
10:50 Belarus set to handle 5-7 million tonnes of its cargo in the port of Murmansk
09:47 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 1Q’2023 rose by 5.4% YoY
09:13 TransContainer increases share in market of transportation in traffic with Vietnam

2023 April 9

15:08 Wartsila adds to its NACOS Platinum System with a new solution to ensure business continuity during software-related incidents
13:42 Port Everglades sees investment by private sector with warehouse builds
12:01 Tellurian strikes $1 bilion deal to sell and lease back land for Driftwood LNG project - S&P Global
11:07 Chantier Davie Canada becomes a partner to the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS)
09:48 HAROPA PORT create more safety for boats docked in Le Havre

2023 April 8

15:09 Aker Solutions names Jo Kjetil Krabbe as Executive Vice President
14:03 The biggest offshore wind ‘living lab’ in the world to be developed in the Humber - ABP
12:43 Sale of equity in the Corrib gas project closed - Equinor
11:33 Carnival Luminosa to sail from U.S. for first time, joining three-ship deployment
10:21 DEME enters partnership for production of green hydrogen at ‘Zonneberg’ in Zelzate

2023 April 7

18:06 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Damen revenue reaches 2.5 billion euros for the first time
17:52 GasLog to acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not beneficially owned by GasLog
17:43 Petrolesport terminal to receive new MAS service from China and Malaysia
17:21 China State Shipbuilding Corporation wins CMA CGM's 16 large boxships order
17:10 Los Angeles, Long Beach port terminals temporarily shut on labor shortage
17:02 Onyx plans to build plant for ‘blue’ hydrogen in the port of Rotterdam
17:01 Cargo turnover through KTZ network in 1Q’2023 increased by 7%
16:40 Latest Wartsila engine platform selected for four new Erik Thun tankers
16:27 ClassNK evaluates the first LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker in Japan
16:05 DNV and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation sign MoU to support sustainability program
15:52 Bulgaria to ban RS-certified ships from its ports starting 8 April 2023, certain types of cargo are allowed
15:34 Port of Thessaloniki container throughput decreases by 1,7% to 0,463 mln TEUs in 2022
15:13 Port of Rotterdam Authority increases share in Rotterdam Shore Power
14:45 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a cooperation agreement on GTT’s membrane technology for next generation onshore tanks
14:26 Icebreaker assistance provided to 154 ships in Vanino port over the season
13:37 Rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping and hydraulic engineering works to be changed
12:43 Samskip starts new container service between the Port of Gothenburg and Iceland
12:18 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 3M’2023 rose by 5% YoY
12:12 Advario to develop future-focused energy storage terminal in the port of Rotterdam
11:35 Eni сelebrates sail away of FPSO Firenze to Baleine Field Offshore Côte d'Ivoire
11:29 Coal Seaport Shakhtersk resumes coal exports after winter
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2023 rose by 7.5% YoY to 3.8 million tonnes
10:10 Allseas to install the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm
09:56 International forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2023” to be held on 26-27 April 2023 in Astrakhan
09:38 Stolt Tankers applies Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet
09:17 Seven out of eleven hoses planned for replacement dismantled at CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk
09:08 Richardson Devine Marine hands over a new passenger ferry for delivery
08:25 Korean shipbuilding industry attains 33% of its target for 2023 in Q1

2023 April 6

18:25 Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau tells crews to reject requests by Chinese ships to board
17:51 FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin completed its expedition to Antarctica
17:35 Doyle Shipping Group order hybrid RTG
17:32 Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority enters MOU with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen
17:29 Turkey increases the import of marine fuel from Turkmenistan