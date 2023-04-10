2023 April 10 09:47

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 1Q’2023 rose by 5.4% YoY

In March, the port’s throughput rose by 8%

In the first quarter 2023, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 66.4 thousand tonnes of cargo, which exceeds the result of the previous year by 5.4%, says the company. In March, the port increased its throughput by 8%, year-on-year, to 23.8 thousand tonnes.

In March 2022, handling of fish totaled 21.1 thousand tonnes, in March 2023 - 23.2 thousand tonnes (+10%).

Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines. In 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 326.4 thousand tonnes of cargo, which exceeds the result of the previous year by 23.4%. Handling of fish products grew by 5.7%, year-on-year, to 237.5 thousand tonnes versus 224.6 thousand tonnes handled in 2021.

In early October 2022, the Arbitration Court of the Murmansk Region collected 100-pct stock of Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC in favor of the state under the action filed by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation. The court ordered to hand over 4,752,759 ordinary shares of Murmansk Sea Fish Port held by Zevs JSC and 1 ordinary share held by a natural person.