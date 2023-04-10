2023 April 10 09:13

TransContainer increases share in market of transportation in traffic with Vietnam

PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) says it is expanding its presence in the market of transportation in traffic with Vietnam. Since summer of 2022, the share of the company averaged 21.8%. At the end of February of 2023, it reached 39.4%, and adjusted to 34% in March of 2023. However, this figure is still higher than the previous maximum of 33% recorded in October of 2022.

Strengthening of TransContainer’s market positions was driven by new multimodal service for cargo delivery from Russia and CIS countries to Vietnam and backwards via the terminal of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC, part of Global Ports) launched in late 2022.

Within the framework of the services offered to the customers, the cargoes are dispatched from various regions of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to VSC terminal and then shipped to the Chinese port of Nansha, from where they proceed to the Vietnamese ports of Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh. The sea service is available backwards as well.

The company provides its own containers and arranges for transportation by railway and sea. The transit time between VSC terminal and Vietnam is about 25 days. The shipments are made every two weeks. The sea service is arranged for together with the company’s partners.

"The Vietnamese market is becoming more and more attractive in Russia and neighboring countries, given the priorities’ shift in the foreign trade geography. New opportunities for cooperation with Vietnamese partners are opening up for a wide range of our customers, and we are glad to offer them high-quality end-to-end service for the delivery of raw materials and consumer goods," said Alexander Podylov, Vice President for Commerce of PJSC TransContainer.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers about 113,000 containers of over 167,000 TEU and over 42,000 flatcars. The company owns 37 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. TransContainer holds 58.51% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) the fleet of which numbers 13 ice-class sea vessels. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.