2023 April 9 15:08

Wartsila adds to its NACOS Platinum System with a new solution to ensure business continuity during software-related incidents

The Fast Recovery tool offers complete and fast recovery from cyber threats



Technology group Wartsila has launched a new Fast Recovery tool that will ensure customers’ business continuity in the event of a software-related incident. The system will enable customers to reduce reputational and financial damages, minimise downtime, and recover the bridge and/or automation systems' direct and indirect costs. The tool will be made available as part of the NACOS Platinum System, which provides leading maritime bridge and automation solutions to ship owners, operators and shipyards.



within thirty minutes, meaning users can return to operations with little or no disruption. What's more, through the software/hardware tools and guidelines provided by the tool, the solution has been designed so that the recovery process can be performed entirely by the crew, giving them complete autonomy over restoring Automation, Navigation and Control systems. This allows customers to quickly recover operations without waiting for a troubleshooting technician to reach a vessel from somewhere else in the world.



Christian continues: “It’s exactly for this reason that our new tool represents a crucial investment for all ship owners, operators and shipyards looking to improve the cyber resilience of their operations. The goal of the NACOS Platinum system has always been to provide customers with the necessary measures to mitigate and respond to potential threats that could endanger lives at sea. Now, through our Fast Recovery tool, customers will be better equipped to quickly and efficiently manage risks, so that they can ensure business continuity of their operations at sea.”



Royal Caribbean Group has been a key collaborator throughout the Fast Recovery tool development process by providing operational use cases. Christopher Stein, Lead Engineer at Royal Caribbean Group said “this is the first system in the integrated Navigation bridge market to fulfil many of the rigorous requirements of the new IACS E26 and E27 cyber security standards which will be required for all new buildings after January 1st, 2024”.



The Fast Recovery system is available within Wärtsilä’s NACOS Platinum Navigation, as well as machinery automation control systems. This makes the Fast Recovery system relevant for all ship owners, new builds and operators, including those looking to upgrade existing vessel systems.



Royal Caribbean has a longstanding partnership with Wärtsilä, encouraging the collaboration on cyber risk management activities such as cyber threat scenario and use case identification which can help marine vendors and shipyards develop products and services that are not only compliant and safe but also highly efficient, ultimately safeguarding the well-being of our customers.



Wartsila showcased the new solution together with Royal Caribbean Group at the Seatrade Cruise Global exhibition in Miami, providing the first hands-on demonstration of its capabilities.