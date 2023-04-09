  • Home
  • News
  • Wartsila adds to its NACOS Platinum System with a new solution to ensure business continuity during software-related incidents
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 9 15:08

    Wartsila adds to its NACOS Platinum System with a new solution to ensure business continuity during software-related incidents

    The Fast Recovery tool offers complete and fast recovery from cyber threats

    Technology group Wartsila has launched a new Fast Recovery tool that will ensure customers’ business continuity in the event of a software-related incident. The system will enable customers to reduce reputational and financial damages, minimise downtime, and recover the bridge and/or automation systems' direct and indirect costs. The tool will be made available as part of the NACOS Platinum System, which provides leading maritime bridge and automation solutions to ship owners, operators and shipyards.

    The Fast Recovery tool offers complete and fast recovery from cyber threats, such as ransomware, within thirty minutes, meaning users can return to operations with little or no disruption. What’s more, through the software/hardware tools and guidelines provided by the tool, the solution has been designed so that the recovery process can be performed entirely by the crew, giving them complete autonomy over restoring Automation, Navigation and Control systems. This allows customers to quickly recover operations without waiting for a troubleshooting technician to reach a vessel from somewhere else in the world.

    Christian continues: “It’s exactly for this reason that our new tool represents a crucial investment for all ship owners, operators and shipyards looking to improve the cyber resilience of their operations. The goal of the NACOS Platinum system has always been to provide customers with the necessary measures to mitigate and respond to potential threats that could endanger lives at sea. Now, through our Fast Recovery tool, customers will be better equipped to quickly and efficiently manage risks, so that they can ensure business continuity of their operations at sea.”

    Royal Caribbean Group has been a key collaborator throughout the Fast Recovery tool development process by providing operational use cases. Christopher Stein, Lead Engineer at Royal Caribbean Group said “this is the first system in the integrated Navigation bridge market to fulfil many of the rigorous requirements of the new IACS E26 and E27 cyber security standards which will be required for all new buildings after January 1st, 2024”.

    The Fast Recovery system is available within Wärtsilä’s NACOS Platinum Navigation, as well as machinery automation control systems. This makes the Fast Recovery system relevant for all ship owners, new builds and operators, including those looking to upgrade existing vessel systems.

    Royal Caribbean has a longstanding partnership with Wärtsilä, encouraging the collaboration on cyber risk management activities such as cyber threat scenario and use case identification which can help marine vendors and shipyards develop products and services that are not only compliant and safe but also highly efficient, ultimately safeguarding the well-being of our customers.

    Wartsila showcased the new solution together with Royal Caribbean Group at the Seatrade Cruise Global exhibition in Miami, providing the first hands-on demonstration of its capabilities.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 9

15:08 Wartsila adds to its NACOS Platinum System with a new solution to ensure business continuity during software-related incidents
13:42 Port Everglades sees investment by private sector with warehouse builds
12:01 Tellurian strikes $1 bilion deal to sell and lease back land for Driftwood LNG project - S&P Global
11:07 Chantier Davie Canada becomes a partner to the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS)
09:48 HAROPA PORT create more safety for boats docked in Le Havre

2023 April 8

15:09 Aker Solutions names Jo Kjetil Krabbe as Executive Vice President
14:03 The biggest offshore wind ‘living lab’ in the world to be developed in the Humber - ABP
12:43 Sale of equity in the Corrib gas project closed - Equinor
11:33 Carnival Luminosa to sail from U.S. for first time, joining three-ship deployment
10:21 DEME enters partnership for production of green hydrogen at ‘Zonneberg’ in Zelzate

2023 April 7

18:06 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Damen revenue reaches 2.5 billion euros for the first time
17:52 GasLog to acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not beneficially owned by GasLog
17:43 Petrolesport terminal to receive new MAS service from China and Malaysia
17:21 China State Shipbuilding Corporation wins CMA CGM's 16 large boxships order
17:10 Los Angeles, Long Beach port terminals temporarily shut on labor shortage
17:02 Onyx plans to build plant for ‘blue’ hydrogen in the port of Rotterdam
17:01 Cargo turnover through KTZ network in 1Q’2023 increased by 7%
16:40 Latest Wartsila engine platform selected for four new Erik Thun tankers
16:27 ClassNK evaluates the first LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker in Japan
16:05 DNV and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation sign MoU to support sustainability program
15:52 Bulgaria to ban RS-certified ships from its ports starting 8 April 2023, certain types of cargo are allowed
15:34 Port of Thessaloniki container throughput decreases by 1,7% to 0,463 mln TEUs in 2022
15:13 Port of Rotterdam Authority increases share in Rotterdam Shore Power
14:45 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a cooperation agreement on GTT’s membrane technology for next generation onshore tanks
14:26 Icebreaker assistance provided to 154 ships in Vanino port over the season
13:37 Rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping and hydraulic engineering works to be changed
12:43 Samskip starts new container service between the Port of Gothenburg and Iceland
12:18 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 3M’2023 rose by 5% YoY
12:12 Advario to develop future-focused energy storage terminal in the port of Rotterdam
11:35 Eni сelebrates sail away of FPSO Firenze to Baleine Field Offshore Côte d'Ivoire
11:29 Coal Seaport Shakhtersk resumes coal exports after winter
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2023 rose by 7.5% YoY to 3.8 million tonnes
10:10 Allseas to install the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm
09:56 International forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2023” to be held on 26-27 April 2023 in Astrakhan
09:38 Stolt Tankers applies Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet
09:17 Seven out of eleven hoses planned for replacement dismantled at CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk
09:08 Richardson Devine Marine hands over a new passenger ferry for delivery
08:25 Korean shipbuilding industry attains 33% of its target for 2023 in Q1

2023 April 6

18:25 Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau tells crews to reject requests by Chinese ships to board
17:51 FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin completed its expedition to Antarctica
17:35 Doyle Shipping Group order hybrid RTG
17:32 Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority enters MOU with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen
17:29 Turkey increases the import of marine fuel from Turkmenistan
17:24 Territory of Cape Lazarev seaport included in boundaries of De-Kastri seaport
17:05 Shanghai International Port Group profits up 17% in 2022
16:45 Robbers board container ship owned by Taiwan’s Evergreen near Manila
16:15 South Korea to allow actual construction of hydrogen-powered ship
15:57 Boundaries of Azov seaport expanded with new plot of land
15:28 Shifting container ships to using green methanol as a bunker fuel may add more than $1,000/FEU - Drewry
15:16 RUB 36 billion foreseen as state support of civil shipbuilding in 2023-2025
15:02 Europol studies criminal networks in EU ports
14:33 At least 3 killed after Ukraine-bound cargo vessel sinks off Turkey
14:03 Slovakia’s decision to build first LNG terminal in Bratislava port faces criticism
13:54 Arkhangelsk based facility of Zvyozdochka starts assembling second passenger ship of Project РЕГК.126
13:32 PSA Italy launches “Stuttgart Express”
13:12 APM Terminals Mumbai leads Performance Index with high volume and low vessel dwell times
12:58 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to launch minesweeper Lev Chernavin of Project 12700 on 14 April 2023
12:41 Gunvor Group announces 2022 results
12:23 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet prepares for patrolling of Avacha Bay water area