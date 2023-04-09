  • Home
  • News
  • Tellurian strikes $1 bilion deal to sell and lease back land for Driftwood LNG project - S&P Global
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 9 12:01

    Tellurian strikes $1 bilion deal to sell and lease back land for Driftwood LNG project - S&P Global

    First phase of export project to produce 11 million mt/year

    US developer Tellurian said it has signed a $1 billion sale and leaseback deal for the 800-acre property where it is developing its proposed Driftwood LNG terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana, as part of the company's efforts to secure the financing it needs for the export project, S&P Global Commodity Insights said.

    The agreement disclosed in an April 6 US securities filing by Tellurian will see the company sell its interests in the property to a New York-based institutional investor for $1 billion and lease it back for a 40-year term at a capitalization rate of 8.75% and with annual rent escalators of 3%. The deal comes at a time when Tellurian has focused on seeking equity partners for Driftwood, emphasizing its pursuit of large international companies with exposure to oil and gas prices, in order to advance the project to full construction.

    The binding letter of intent signed by Tellurian was subject to several conditions, including that Tellurian secure the rest of the financing it needs for the first phase of the Driftwood project, which could produce about 11 million mt/year before expanding up to 27.6 million mt/year. The deal calls for Tellurian to post a letter of credit equal to 12 months of rent. Additional requirements include that equity investors in Driftwood be joint contingent guarantors of the lease and maintain an investment-grade credit rating of BBB. The filing described the institutional investor as having about $120 billion in assets under management.

    Tellurian started early construction of Driftwood in late March 2022, but the developer has given its contractor only a limited notice to proceed with work while Tellurian works to arrange financing to complete the terminal and an associated feedgas pipeline.

    Tellurian had said in the weeks before striking the recent real estate deal that it was seeking about $4.5 billion in project equity to advance its proposed Driftwood LNG terminal and that it sought to raise about $3 billion in equity investment from third parties on top of Tellurian's equity investment in Driftwood of about $1 billion toward developing the project.

    Tellurian has faced a series of setbacks in its efforts to advance Driftwood over the past year, including the 2022 termination of two sale and purchase agreements and the cancellation of a $1 billion high-yield bond sale that would have helped support construction with the terminal. Tellurian only has one remaining firm offtake agreement, a 3 million mt/year contract with commodity trader Gunvor. That offtake agreement could be terminated or extended, with the latest deadline for Tellurian to meet certain terms, including commercially sanctioning the initial phase of Driftwood having passed at the end of February.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 9

15:08 Wartsila adds to its NACOS Platinum System with a new solution to ensure business continuity during software-related incidents
13:42 Port Everglades sees investment by private sector with warehouse builds
12:01 Tellurian strikes $1 bilion deal to sell and lease back land for Driftwood LNG project - S&P Global
11:07 Chantier Davie Canada becomes a partner to the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS)
09:48 HAROPA PORT create more safety for boats docked in Le Havre

2023 April 8

15:09 Aker Solutions names Jo Kjetil Krabbe as Executive Vice President
14:03 The biggest offshore wind ‘living lab’ in the world to be developed in the Humber - ABP
12:43 Sale of equity in the Corrib gas project closed - Equinor
11:33 Carnival Luminosa to sail from U.S. for first time, joining three-ship deployment
10:21 DEME enters partnership for production of green hydrogen at ‘Zonneberg’ in Zelzate

2023 April 7

18:06 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Damen revenue reaches 2.5 billion euros for the first time
17:52 GasLog to acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not beneficially owned by GasLog
17:43 Petrolesport terminal to receive new MAS service from China and Malaysia
17:21 China State Shipbuilding Corporation wins CMA CGM's 16 large boxships order
17:10 Los Angeles, Long Beach port terminals temporarily shut on labor shortage
17:02 Onyx plans to build plant for ‘blue’ hydrogen in the port of Rotterdam
17:01 Cargo turnover through KTZ network in 1Q’2023 increased by 7%
16:40 Latest Wartsila engine platform selected for four new Erik Thun tankers
16:27 ClassNK evaluates the first LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker in Japan
16:05 DNV and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation sign MoU to support sustainability program
15:52 Bulgaria to ban RS-certified ships from its ports starting 8 April 2023, certain types of cargo are allowed
15:34 Port of Thessaloniki container throughput decreases by 1,7% to 0,463 mln TEUs in 2022
15:13 Port of Rotterdam Authority increases share in Rotterdam Shore Power
14:45 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a cooperation agreement on GTT’s membrane technology for next generation onshore tanks
14:26 Icebreaker assistance provided to 154 ships in Vanino port over the season
13:37 Rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping and hydraulic engineering works to be changed
12:43 Samskip starts new container service between the Port of Gothenburg and Iceland
12:18 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 3M’2023 rose by 5% YoY
12:12 Advario to develop future-focused energy storage terminal in the port of Rotterdam
11:35 Eni сelebrates sail away of FPSO Firenze to Baleine Field Offshore Côte d'Ivoire
11:29 Coal Seaport Shakhtersk resumes coal exports after winter
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2023 rose by 7.5% YoY to 3.8 million tonnes
10:10 Allseas to install the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm
09:56 International forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2023” to be held on 26-27 April 2023 in Astrakhan
09:38 Stolt Tankers applies Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet
09:17 Seven out of eleven hoses planned for replacement dismantled at CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk
09:08 Richardson Devine Marine hands over a new passenger ferry for delivery
08:25 Korean shipbuilding industry attains 33% of its target for 2023 in Q1

2023 April 6

18:25 Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau tells crews to reject requests by Chinese ships to board
17:51 FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin completed its expedition to Antarctica
17:35 Doyle Shipping Group order hybrid RTG
17:32 Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority enters MOU with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen
17:29 Turkey increases the import of marine fuel from Turkmenistan
17:24 Territory of Cape Lazarev seaport included in boundaries of De-Kastri seaport
17:05 Shanghai International Port Group profits up 17% in 2022
16:45 Robbers board container ship owned by Taiwan’s Evergreen near Manila
16:15 South Korea to allow actual construction of hydrogen-powered ship
15:57 Boundaries of Azov seaport expanded with new plot of land
15:28 Shifting container ships to using green methanol as a bunker fuel may add more than $1,000/FEU - Drewry
15:16 RUB 36 billion foreseen as state support of civil shipbuilding in 2023-2025
15:02 Europol studies criminal networks in EU ports
14:33 At least 3 killed after Ukraine-bound cargo vessel sinks off Turkey
14:03 Slovakia’s decision to build first LNG terminal in Bratislava port faces criticism
13:54 Arkhangelsk based facility of Zvyozdochka starts assembling second passenger ship of Project РЕГК.126
13:32 PSA Italy launches “Stuttgart Express”
13:12 APM Terminals Mumbai leads Performance Index with high volume and low vessel dwell times
12:58 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to launch minesweeper Lev Chernavin of Project 12700 on 14 April 2023
12:41 Gunvor Group announces 2022 results
12:23 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet prepares for patrolling of Avacha Bay water area