2023 April 9 13:42

Port Everglades sees investment by private sector with warehouse builds

Business opportunities at Port Everglades are expanding with the construction of two warehouses that will offer distribution and logistical services.



Seagis Property Group reported this week that it’s 75% complete with its 199,624-square-foot speculative development at 1700 Eller Drive in Hollywood, Florida. It expects construction to be complete in September. The building sits just outside Port Everglades’ security entrance allowing for prompt entry to the seaport’s cargo terminals, Port Everglades International Logistics Center (PEILC) and Florida East Coast Railway’s near-dock facility, the port authority said in its media release.



The other new build is by Bridge Industrial, which anticipates completing its 170,892-square-foot logistics facility in the second quarter of 2024. The building is less than a mile from Port Everglades at 2200 NE 7th Ave. in Dania Beach, Florida. It’s the former site of Park ‘N Fly.



These new privately owned warehouses will complement the PEILC, a public-private partnership with CenterPoint Properties that was built in 2020 on 16.657 acres of Port-owned property. The entire PEILC is activated as Foreign Trade-Zone No. 25 allowing for the efficient distribution of goods at lower duty and tariff costs.



By The Numbers



According to Bridge Industrial, the new Bridge Point Port Everglades warehouse will have:

32-foot clearance ceiling height

34 dock-high doors

2 drive-in doors

A 120-foot truck court

156 car parking spaces

Seagis Property Group reported that its warehouse will have:

36-foot clearance ceiling height

32 dock doors

2 oversized drive-in ramps

172 automobile parking spaces and 49 trailer parking spaces.

As one of Florida's leading economic generators, Broward County's Port Everglades is the gateway for international trade and cruise vacations. Consistently ranked among the top three busiest cruise ports in the world, Port Everglades is also one of the nation's leading container ports and South Florida's main seaport for receiving energy products including gasoline, jet fuel and alternative fuels. The Port Everglades Department is a self-supporting Enterprise Fund of Broward County, Florida government with operating revenues of nearly $151.2 million in Fiscal Year 2022 (October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022). It does not rely on local tax dollars for operations. The total value of economic activity related to Port Everglades exceeds $30 billion. More than 206,000 Florida jobs are impacted by the Port, including 7,000 people who work for companies that provide direct services to Port Everglades.