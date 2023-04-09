  • Home
  • News
  • Chantier Davie Canada becomes a partner to the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS)
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 9 11:07

    Chantier Davie Canada becomes a partner to the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS)

    With its integration into the NSS, more than 1500 suppliers across Canada will collaborate in the production of ice breakers equipped with leading edge technology

    The Port of Québec enthusiastically welcomes the signing of a framework agreement integrating Chantier Davie Canada (Davie) into the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). This historic partnership will further position the shipbuilding expertise present in the Québec City-Lévis port community and maintain strategic infrastructures that align with today’s technological needs. This will make Davie one of the most advanced shipbuilders in the world continuing to provide quality jobs for the next twenty years, the port authority's news release said.

    Davie, a Québec flagship
    The Port of Québec is proud to have Davie among its partners, a local flagship, and an important pillar of the Canadian and Québec maritime sector. With its integration into the NSS, more than 1500 suppliers across Canada will collaborate in the production of ice breakers equipped with leading edge technology. The ships will be the most technologically advanced ever built in Canada. To achieve this, Davie will be able to rely on its motivated and qualified staff to fully demonstrate its expertise and knowledge, in collaboration with partners such as those in the Québec-Lévis port community.

    Major economic impact
    The fallouts of this new partnership are substantial and will have positive long-term effects on local economy. Some $21 billion in direct and indirect benefits are expected over the next twenty years. Davie’s integration into the NSS will stabilize and create many career opportunities. It will create or retain close to 5000 jobs over the next twenty years.

    “The Québec port community is proud to have a local shipbuilding flagship among its partners. Davie’s integration into the NSS will greatly contribute to wealth creation, not only for Québec City and Lévis, but for the whole province and the rest of Canada. This partnership will enable the transfer and export of Québec and Canadian expertise throughout the world. Thanks to this agreement, Davie will undoubtedly become a world leading shipbuilder. This announcement will transform eastern Québec’s economic fabric with all direct and indirect spin-offs it entails,” said President and CEO of the Port of Québec, Mario Girard.

    About Port of Québec
    The Port of Québec is among Canada’s five largest ports in terms of tonnage handled and economic spinoffs. It is strategically located to serve North America’s industrial and agricultural heartland. Each year, cargo ships from or to some fifty countries call at the Port of Québec to connect the Great Lakes and Midwestern U.S. markets to the rest of the world. Twenty percent of the port’s territory, which extends from Beauport to the South Shore, is dedicated to recreational activities and tourism.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 9

11:07 Chantier Davie Canada becomes a partner to the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS)
09:48 HAROPA PORT create more safety for boats docked in Le Havre

2023 April 8

15:09 Aker Solutions names Jo Kjetil Krabbe as Executive Vice President
14:03 The biggest offshore wind ‘living lab’ in the world to be developed in the Humber - ABP
12:43 Sale of equity in the Corrib gas project closed - Equinor
11:33 Carnival Luminosa to sail from U.S. for first time, joining three-ship deployment
10:21 DEME enters partnership for production of green hydrogen at ‘Zonneberg’ in Zelzate

2023 April 7

18:06 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Damen revenue reaches 2.5 billion euros for the first time
17:52 GasLog to acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not beneficially owned by GasLog
17:43 Petrolesport terminal to receive new MAS service from China and Malaysia
17:21 China State Shipbuilding Corporation wins CMA CGM's 16 large boxships order
17:10 Los Angeles, Long Beach port terminals temporarily shut on labor shortage
17:02 Onyx plans to build plant for ‘blue’ hydrogen in the port of Rotterdam
17:01 Cargo turnover through KTZ network in 1Q’2023 increased by 7%
16:40 Latest Wartsila engine platform selected for four new Erik Thun tankers
16:27 ClassNK evaluates the first LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker in Japan
16:05 DNV and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation sign MoU to support sustainability program
15:52 Bulgaria to ban RS-certified ships from its ports starting 8 April 2023, certain types of cargo are allowed
15:34 Port of Thessaloniki container throughput decreases by 1,7% to 0,463 mln TEUs in 2022
15:13 Port of Rotterdam Authority increases share in Rotterdam Shore Power
14:45 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a cooperation agreement on GTT’s membrane technology for next generation onshore tanks
14:26 Icebreaker assistance provided to 154 ships in Vanino port over the season
13:37 Rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping and hydraulic engineering works to be changed
12:43 Samskip starts new container service between the Port of Gothenburg and Iceland
12:18 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 3M’2023 rose by 5% YoY
12:12 Advario to develop future-focused energy storage terminal in the port of Rotterdam
11:35 Eni сelebrates sail away of FPSO Firenze to Baleine Field Offshore Côte d'Ivoire
11:29 Coal Seaport Shakhtersk resumes coal exports after winter
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2023 rose by 7.5% YoY to 3.8 million tonnes
10:10 Allseas to install the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm
09:56 International forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2023” to be held on 26-27 April 2023 in Astrakhan
09:38 Stolt Tankers applies Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet
09:17 Seven out of eleven hoses planned for replacement dismantled at CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk
09:08 Richardson Devine Marine hands over a new passenger ferry for delivery
08:25 Korean shipbuilding industry attains 33% of its target for 2023 in Q1

2023 April 6

18:25 Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau tells crews to reject requests by Chinese ships to board
17:51 FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin completed its expedition to Antarctica
17:35 Doyle Shipping Group order hybrid RTG
17:32 Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority enters MOU with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen
17:29 Turkey increases the import of marine fuel from Turkmenistan
17:24 Territory of Cape Lazarev seaport included in boundaries of De-Kastri seaport
17:05 Shanghai International Port Group profits up 17% in 2022
16:45 Robbers board container ship owned by Taiwan’s Evergreen near Manila
16:15 South Korea to allow actual construction of hydrogen-powered ship
15:57 Boundaries of Azov seaport expanded with new plot of land
15:28 Shifting container ships to using green methanol as a bunker fuel may add more than $1,000/FEU - Drewry
15:16 RUB 36 billion foreseen as state support of civil shipbuilding in 2023-2025
15:02 Europol studies criminal networks in EU ports
14:33 At least 3 killed after Ukraine-bound cargo vessel sinks off Turkey
14:03 Slovakia’s decision to build first LNG terminal in Bratislava port faces criticism
13:54 Arkhangelsk based facility of Zvyozdochka starts assembling second passenger ship of Project РЕГК.126
13:32 PSA Italy launches “Stuttgart Express”
13:12 APM Terminals Mumbai leads Performance Index with high volume and low vessel dwell times
12:58 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to launch minesweeper Lev Chernavin of Project 12700 on 14 April 2023
12:41 Gunvor Group announces 2022 results
12:23 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet prepares for patrolling of Avacha Bay water area
12:15 Port Authority announces partnership with NASA to explore next generation of flight in urban environments
11:41 CMA CGM revises Panama Canal surcharge
11:36 Mine counter-measures group of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet performed planned artillery firing