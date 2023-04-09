2023 April 9 11:07

Chantier Davie Canada becomes a partner to the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS)

With its integration into the NSS, more than 1500 suppliers across Canada will collaborate in the production of ice breakers equipped with leading edge technology



The Port of Québec enthusiastically welcomes the signing of a framework agreement integrating Chantier Davie Canada (Davie) into the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). This historic partnership will further position the shipbuilding expertise present in the Québec City-Lévis port community and maintain strategic infrastructures that align with today’s technological needs. This will make Davie one of the most advanced shipbuilders in the world continuing to provide quality jobs for the next twenty years, the port authority's news release said.



Davie, a Québec flagship

The Port of Québec is proud to have Davie among its partners, a local flagship, and an important pillar of the Canadian and Québec maritime sector. With its integration into the NSS, more than 1500 suppliers across Canada will collaborate in the production of ice breakers equipped with leading edge technology. The ships will be the most technologically advanced ever built in Canada. To achieve this, Davie will be able to rely on its motivated and qualified staff to fully demonstrate its expertise and knowledge, in collaboration with partners such as those in the Québec-Lévis port community.



Major economic impact

The fallouts of this new partnership are substantial and will have positive long-term effects on local economy. Some $21 billion in direct and indirect benefits are expected over the next twenty years. Davie’s integration into the NSS will stabilize and create many career opportunities. It will create or retain close to 5000 jobs over the next twenty years.



“The Québec port community is proud to have a local shipbuilding flagship among its partners. Davie’s integration into the NSS will greatly contribute to wealth creation, not only for Québec City and Lévis, but for the whole province and the rest of Canada. This partnership will enable the transfer and export of Québec and Canadian expertise throughout the world. Thanks to this agreement, Davie will undoubtedly become a world leading shipbuilder. This announcement will transform eastern Québec’s economic fabric with all direct and indirect spin-offs it entails,” said President and CEO of the Port of Québec, Mario Girard.



About Port of Québec

The Port of Québec is among Canada’s five largest ports in terms of tonnage handled and economic spinoffs. It is strategically located to serve North America’s industrial and agricultural heartland. Each year, cargo ships from or to some fifty countries call at the Port of Québec to connect the Great Lakes and Midwestern U.S. markets to the rest of the world. Twenty percent of the port’s territory, which extends from Beauport to the South Shore, is dedicated to recreational activities and tourism.