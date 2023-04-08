2023 April 8 12:43

Sale of equity in the Corrib gas project closed - Equinor

The transaction to sell the company’s non-operated equity position in the Corrib gas project in Ireland closed 31 March 2023 after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.



In 2021 Equinor has entered into an agreement with Vermilion Energy Inc for the sale of the company’s non-operated equity position in the Corrib gas project in Ireland. The transaction was organised through a share sale of Equinor Energy Ireland Limited, a company 100% owned by Equinor ASA. Equinor owns 36.5% of the Corrib project, alongside Vermilion (the operator with 20%) and Nephin Energy (43.5%), Equinor said in its news release.



The Corrib field located 83 kilometres off Ireland’s northwest coast in water depths of almost 350 meters started production in 2015. The equity gas volumes to Equinor for 2021 are estimated at ~58 MMScf/d.



Equinor and the buyer had agreed a consideration of USD 434 million, before closing adjustment, with an effective date set at 1 January 2022. As part of the transaction, Equinor and Vermilion have agreed to hedge approximately 70% of the production for 2022 and 2023, and have also agreed a contingent payment that will be paid on a portion of the revenue if European gas prices exceed a given floor level.