2023 April 8 15:09

Aker Solutions names Jo Kjetil Krabbe as Executive Vice President

The Company is implementing a number of adjustments to the Executive Management Team

Aker Solutions has appointed Jo Kjetil Krabbe as Executive Vice President and member of the corporate Executive Management Team. His responsibilities include the Power Solutions business, along with its deliveries to hydropower projects, as well as new-energy products and technologies, the Company said in its media release.



Jo Kjetil Krabbe has held a number of senior positions, nationally and internationally. In his 30 years with Aker Solutions, Jo has been SVP Subsea APAC, SVP Manufacturing and, most recently, SVP Performance. He will in his new role report to Kjetel Digre, CEO.



Aker Solutions is implementing a number of adjustments to the Executive Management Team and the internal organization governing responsibilities and work processes. No changes have been made to the established external financial reporting structure and its three reporting segments, Renewables & Field Development, EMM and Subsea.