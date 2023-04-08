2023 April 8 11:33

Carnival Luminosa to sail from U.S. for first time, joining three-ship deployment

Carnival Miracle will kick off Carnival’s Alaska season on April 23, 2023, from Long Beach



Building on the success of its 2022 Alaska season, Carnival Cruise Line is gearing up to launch another three-ship deployment that will sail 49 Alaskan cruises this year. This season, Carnival is introducing new experiences to its popular array of shore excursions and preparing to welcome one of its newest additions to the fleet, Carnival Luminosa, into U.S. waters for the first time, CCL said in its news release.



Carnival Miracle will kick off Carnival’s Alaska season on April 23, 2023, from Long Beach, Calif. for a 14-day journey and will then operate from her seasonal homeport of San Francisco, Calif. with 10-day cruises that feature visits to Prince Rupert, B.C., a new destination this season. In Seattle, Wash., Carnival Spirit’s first departure is set for May 2, 2023, and then Carnival Luminosa joins to complete the season’s start on May 4, 2023. Carnival will operate six-, seven- and eight-day sailings from the Port of Seattle. Destinations during these voyages include the popular ports of Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, as well as Victoria, B.C., and cruising Tracy Arm Fjord.



Ahead of her arrival in Seattle, Carnival Luminosa will take guests on a 23-day Carnival Journeys cruise from Brisbane, Australia, where she has been homeporting since joining the fleet in November 2022. Guests sailing on Carnival Luminosa from Seattle will experience many unique features the ship brings to the Carnival fleet, such as a Cloud 9 Spa spanning two decks with one of the fleet’s most expansive thermal areas. After joining from sister-brand Costa Cruises last year, the ship underwent several enhancements. Like her sisters Carnival Spirit and Carnival Miracle, the ship also features a sky dome over the pool deck, allowing the area to be enjoyed no matter the weather.



Carnival has seen an extraordinary response for the upcoming season, and Alaskan sailings for next year are currently open for sale as well. In 2024, in between two spectacular transpacific cruises that feature visits to Japan and Hawaii, Carnival Luminosa will again join Carnival Spirit to homeport in Seattle, operating seven-, eight- and 14-day sailings, and Carnival Miracle will return to San Francisco, Calif., where 10- and 11-day cruises are available. The three ships will sail 53 cruises during the 2024 season, which will make it Carnival’s largest-ever Alaska deployment.