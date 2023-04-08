2023 April 8 10:21

DEME enters partnership for production of green hydrogen at ‘Zonneberg’ in Zelzate

The three companies will collaborate at 'Zonneberg' on the construction and operation of a 2.5 MW electrolysis unit for the production of green hydrogen

The Terranova joint venture, including DEME Group, Jan De Nul Group and Aertssen Group, is joining forces with Luminus and Nippon Gases to build and operate an installation for the production of green hydrogen on the ‘Zonneberg’ in Zelzate. The companies have established the new partnership Terranova Hydrogen NV, DEME said in its media release.



Terranova Hydrogen NV is the new company founded by Terranova, Luminus and Nippon Gases Belgium. The 3 companies are working together to build and operate an installation for the production of green hydrogen at 'Zonneberg' in Zelzate.



Production of green hydrogen

The three companies will collaborate at 'Zonneberg' on the construction and operation of a 2.5 MW electrolysis unit for the production of green hydrogen, including storage capacity and a compression and filling station. In addition, there is the possibility of further expanding the plant to 5 MW.



From brownfield to green energy production center

The green hydrogen will be produced at Terranova's sites on the Zonneberg in North Sea Port at Zelzate with locally generated green electricity. DEME, Jan De Nul and Aertssen, Terranova's shareholders, have been joining forces for more than 10 years to transform this former brownfield. Terranova already hosts a large solar park on this former brownfield site, and this project will continue the conversion to a production center for green energy. In addition, the site is centrally located along the R4 ring road around the port of Ghent, at a crossroads of freeways Antwerp-Bruges and Lille-Rotterdam and also along the Ghent-Terneuzen canal.



Preparatory works

As part of the rollout of the "Flemish Hydrogen Vision", the Flemish government granted strategic support of €4.33 million to Terranova Hydrogen NV at the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the license was also obtained and Terranova NV started the preparatory works on the site. Production of the first hydrogen molecule is planned for early 2025.



The three partners behind Terranova (DEME, Jan De Nul and Aertssen)are delighted to enter into this cooperation with Luminus and Nippon Gases for the production of green hydrogen on our sites. This is another great step in the intended transformation of a former brownfield into a green energy hub in the middle of the Ghent port area.