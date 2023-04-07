2023 April 7 16:40

Latest Wartsila engine platform selected for four new Erik Thun tankers

Technology group Wartsila will supply the engines for four new 7999 dwt chemical tankers being built for Swedish fleet owner Erik Thun, according to the company's release.

The ships will be constructed at the Ferus Smit shipyard in the Netherlands. The vessels will operate with the Wartsila 25 engine, the future-fuels ready latest addition to the company's engine portfolio. The order with Wärtsilä was booked as order intake in Q1 2023. The medium-speed 4-stroke Wartsila 25 features the most advanced engine technology. This enables operators to be ahead of the curve in future-proofing their fleets in readiness for fully decarbonised operations. Furthermore, the Wartsila 25 features outstanding fuel economy, low emissions, and smoke-free operation at all loads.

This latest order will raise the number of Wartsila engines installed in ships built at the Ferus Smit shipyard to more than 100. Simultaneous to this contract, an order was also signed for a Wärtsilä 20 engine for Erik Thun. This is a repeat order from an earlier project. The Wartsila equipment will be delivered to the yard commencing in Q4 2024, and the first of the four ships is scheduled for delivery in mid-2025.