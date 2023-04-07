2023 April 7 13:37

Rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping and hydraulic engineering works to be changed

Amendments are to be introduced into the rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping, lifting of sunken facilities, hydraulic engineering and similar works in the internal sea waters and (or) in the territorial sea of ​​the Russian Federation, marine resource research (excluding seismic surveys), exploration (excluding seismic surveys) and development of mineral resources in internal sea waters and (or) in the territorial sea of ​​the Russian Federation, in the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation and on the continental shelf of the Russian Federation.

According to the draft document published on the official portal for legal information, permits are to be issued for the period of the transportation (towage) contract, but not more than for one year.

