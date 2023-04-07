  The version for the print
  • 2023 April 7 13:37

    Rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping and hydraulic engineering works to be changed

    Amendments are to be introduced into the rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping, lifting of sunken facilities, hydraulic engineering and similar works in the internal sea waters and (or) in the territorial sea of ​​the Russian Federation, marine resource research (excluding seismic surveys), exploration (excluding seismic surveys) and development of mineral resources in internal sea waters and (or) in the territorial sea of ​​the Russian Federation, in the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation and on the continental shelf of the Russian Federation.

    According to the draft document published on the official portal for legal information, permits are to be issued for the period of the transportation (towage) contract, but not more than for one year.

2023 April 7

14:26 Icebreaker assistance provided to 154 ships in Vanino port over the season
13:37 Rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping and hydraulic engineering works to be changed
12:43 Samskip starts new container service between the Port of Gothenburg and Iceland
12:18 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 3M’2023 rose by 5% YoY
12:12 Advario to develop future-focused energy storage terminal in the port of Rotterdam
11:35 Eni сelebrates sail away of FPSO Firenze to Baleine Field Offshore Côte d'Ivoire
11:29 Coal Seaport Shakhtersk resumes coal exports after winter
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2023 rose by 7.5% YoY to 3.8 million tonnes
10:10 Allseas to install the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm
09:56 International forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2023” to be held on 26-27 April 2023 in Astrakhan
09:38 Stolt Tankers applies Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet
09:17 Seven out of eleven hoses planned for replacement dismantled at CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk
09:08 Richardson Devine Marine hands over a new passenger ferry for delivery
08:25 Korean shipbuilding industry attains 33% of its target for 2023 in Q1

2023 April 6

18:25 Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau tells crews to reject requests by Chinese ships to board
17:51 FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin completed its expedition to Antarctica
17:35 Doyle Shipping Group order hybrid RTG
17:32 Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority enters MOU with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen
17:29 Turkey increases the import of marine fuel from Turkmenistan
17:24 Territory of Cape Lazarev seaport included in boundaries of De-Kastri seaport
17:05 Shanghai International Port Group profits up 17% in 2022
16:45 Robbers board container ship owned by Taiwan’s Evergreen near Manila
16:15 South Korea to allow actual construction of hydrogen-powered ship
15:57 Boundaries of Azov seaport expanded with new plot of land
15:28 Shifting container ships to using green methanol as a bunker fuel may add more than $1,000/FEU - Drewry
15:16 RUB 36 billion foreseen as state support of civil shipbuilding in 2023-2025
15:02 Europol studies criminal networks in EU ports
14:33 At least 3 killed after Ukraine-bound cargo vessel sinks off Turkey
14:03 Slovakia’s decision to build first LNG terminal in Bratislava port faces criticism
13:54 Arkhangelsk based facility of Zvyozdochka starts assembling second passenger ship of Project РЕГК.126
13:32 PSA Italy launches “Stuttgart Express”
13:12 APM Terminals Mumbai leads Performance Index with high volume and low vessel dwell times
12:58 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to launch minesweeper Lev Chernavin of Project 12700 on 14 April 2023
12:41 Gunvor Group announces 2022 results
12:23 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet prepares for patrolling of Avacha Bay water area
12:15 Port Authority announces partnership with NASA to explore next generation of flight in urban environments
11:41 CMA CGM revises Panama Canal surcharge
11:36 Mine counter-measures group of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet performed planned artillery firing
11:07 Yilport Liscont joins Hapag Lloyd's TEX service
10:55 Volume of goods transported on South-Eastern Railways using Freight Express technology rose over tenfold in 1Q’23
10:31 Kamchatka is a promising logistics hub - Russian Foreign Ministry
10:10 ABS publishes Offshore Sustainability Insights
09:48 CPC to increase its throughput by 12% to 66 million tonnes in 2023
09:07 Valenciaport tests the use of airships for aerial surveillance of port activities

2023 April 5

18:06 Adani Ports total cargo volumes up 9.5% to 32 MMT in March 2023
17:57 Cargo transportation across the Eastern Polygon grew by 6.6% to 13.8 million tonnes in March
17:35 Konecranes to supply 4 cranes to Siemens Gamesa offshore wind power plant in Taiwan
17:10 MacGregor receives a repeat order for RoRo equipment for Pure Car and Truck Carriers for Grimaldi Group
16:54 Eight dredgers arrived at the dredging site at the VCSSC
16:35 DNV awards world-first Abate-Ready notation for jackup unit
16:12 Jan De Nul, DEME and Aertssen Group establish joint venture for production of green hydrogen
15:42 Shift Clean Energy partners with Ad Hoc and Mirai Ships to build a zero-emissions offshore wind service vessel
15:17 ABB to power two new multi-purpose patrol vessels for Finnish Border Guard
15:02 The Iraqi Government and TotalEnergies agree on a 30% stake for the Basrah Oil Company
14:41 FESCO opens subsidiary for development of Belarus’ export/import transportation
14:22 MSC buys six secondhand vessels in recent days - Seatrade
13:55 Cryogas-Vysotsk produced 707 million tonnes of LNG in 2022
13:32 Laskaridis Shipping announces launch with ShipIn Systems
13:18 NOVATEK sold 8.5 bcm of gas in 2022
13:01 Vitol takes delivery of electric hybrid bunker tanker for Singapore