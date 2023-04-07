2023 April 7 09:56

International forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2023” to be held on 26-27 April 2023 in Astrakhan

Amid the current geopolitical changes, transportation across the Caspian Sea opens up great opportunities compared to the traditional supply routes from Iran and India to Russia and European countries. However, the route is not always cost-effective because of the shipping conditions on the Volga, sanctions, absence of transparent international cooperation in transport logistics, duties and customs procedures applied in the area.

The related issues will be discussed at the international forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2023” which will be held on 26-27 April 2023 in Astrakhan. The event is organized by Viva Consult and Afanasy Nikitin Association with IAA PortNews supporting the forum as its information partner.

The forum will gather delegates and speakers from EAEU, Iran, India and China.