2023 April 7 09:38

Stolt Tankers applies Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet

Stolt Tankers has become the first chemical tanker company to apply Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet, according to the company's release.

Stolt Tankers and Graphite Innovations & Technology (GIT) have signed a two-year agreement to apply GIT’s XGIT-PROP graphene-based marine coating to the propellers of 25 Stolt Tankers ships during 2023.

XGIT-PROP is an eco-friendly product that reduces marine growth and improves propulsion efficiency while ensuring no harmful toxins or biocides are released into the ocean. This extensive application supports Stolt Tankers’ decarbonisation ambitions and reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability.

In April 2022, Stolt Tankers completed a trial of the GIT graphene propeller coating on the Stolt Acer. The company noted a significant reduction in fuel consumption and subsequently applied the coating to five additional ships. It is expected the coating will reduce biofouling impact and noise emissions (that can have a negative impact on marine wildlife) from the company’s ships, helping to lower the impact to life below water while improving fuel efficiency.



GIT’s XGIT-PROP is a graphene-based propeller coating that is designed to release the growth of fouling on ship propellers and reduce the frequency of propeller ‘polishings’ or cleanings after two to three coats. It also maintains the propulsive efficiency of the propeller and reduces damage due to cavitation, thereby lowering noise emissions.