2023 April 6 17:32

Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority enters MOU with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen

Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Atura Power to acquire green hydrogen as part of its commitment to supporting the growth of clean energy and reducing its carbon footprint, according to the company's release.

HOPA is the largest Port on the Great Lakes, operating multi-modal transportation facilities in Hamilton, Oshawa and Niagara. HOPA has been investigating the use of green hydrogen to decarbonize its operations and that of its customers. The purchase of hydrogen from Atura Power would support these goals by providing a reliable and sustainable source of fuel across the port network.



When complete, Atura Power’s Niagara Hydrogen Centre (NHC) will be Ontario’s largest green hydrogen facility, using a 20-megawatt electrolyser system to support the development of Ontario’s hydrogen economy. It is expected to be operational in 2024.



As an integrated port network, the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) offers port and marine assets in Hamilton, Oshawa and Niagara. An efficient, multimodal network on the Great Lakes, it supports Ontario industries and facilitates trade. Overseeing more than 1,000 acres and more than 140 tenant companies, 40,000 Ontario jobs are connected to the cargo that passes through HOPA’s integrated ports.