2023 April 6 17:29

Turkey increases the import of marine fuel from Turkmenistan

Turkey has increased the import of marine fuel from Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Energy Market Regulation Authority (Enerji Piyasası Düzenleme Kurumu - EPDK).

Thus, in January 2023, Turkmenistan sent 12,896 tons of marine fuel to Turkey. This is 0.37% of the total Turkish imports of petroleum products in the specified period.

According to the figures for December 2022, Turkey imported 9,182 tons of marine fuel, and the volume of its imports in general last year amounted to over 15.54 thousand tons. This is 7.5 times more than in the same period of 2021.



