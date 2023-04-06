2023 April 6 17:24

Territory of Cape Lazarev seaport included in boundaries of De-Kastri seaport

In accordance with the Government of Russia Resolution No. 709-р dated March 25, 2023, the boundaries of the seaport of De-Kastri were amended, and at the same time it was decided to close the seaport of Cape Lazarev for the provision of services.

This Government of Russia Resolution represents the implementation of a comprehensive plan of measures for changing the boundaries of the territories of Russian seaports, aimed at improving the efficiency of the operation of Russian seaports and their management by including the boundaries of the territory of inactive seaports, as well as ports with adjacent boundaries of the territory in the boundaries of the territories of other seaports.

In accordance with the Rosmorrechflot's action plan for changing the boundaries of the territories of Russian seaports, the territory of the seaport of Cape Lazarev has been included in the boundaries of the seaport of De-Kastri. In the Resolution of the Government of Russia, the territory and the water area of the Cape Lazarev marine terminal within the boundaries of the seaport of De-Kastri are marked as sections No. 2.

At the same time, upon the Government of Russia Resolution, the boundaries of section No. 1 of the territory of the seaport of De-Kastri were clarified.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Eastern Basin Branch has two land plots in the seaport of De-Kastri with a total area of 4.8 hectares, including one land plot with an area of 2 hectares within the boundaries of the Cape Lazarev marine terminal, which makes 100 % of the total land area of the Cape Lazarev marine terminal.