2023 April 6 15:57

Boundaries of Azov seaport expanded with new plot of land

It will be occupied by facilities intended for grain cargo transshipment

By the Government of Russia Resolution No. 728-р dated March 27, 2023, the boundaries of the seaport of Azov were amended, according to FSUE Rosmorport.

The adjustments mark that the land plot No. 11, where it is planned to place port infrastructure facilities intended for grain cargo transshipment, was included in the boundaries of the seaport of Azov.

The Azov Basin Branch uses 14 land plots with a total area of 12.3 hectares in the seaport of Azov, which makes 9.2 % of the total area of the seaport.