2023 April 6 17:05

Shanghai International Port Group profits up 17% in 2022

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) reported a record RMB17.2bn net profit in the past year, an increase of 17.31% year-on-year.



In 2022 container volume at SIPG was 47.3m teu, groing 0.6% year-on-year, exceeding 40m teu for sixth consecutive year and maintaining the crown as the world’s busiest container port for 13 years running.

Yangshan port area was the core container handling base of SIPG, which posted a container volume of 23.91m teu, accounting for 50.55% of the port’s total container throughput.

With the improvement and enhancement of hub port status in Belt and Road Initiatives and Yangtze river economic belt, foreign trading service connectivity of Shanghai port also ranks top one among global ports, according to SIPG.

In 2022, the Chinese ports posted a total container volume of 296m teu, an increase of 4.7% year-on-year.