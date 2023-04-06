2023 April 6 16:15

South Korea to allow actual construction of hydrogen-powered ship

South Korea's the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced on Wednesday that it has established "tentative standards for ship hydrogen fuel cell equipment" to enable actual hydrogen shipbuilding in Korea.

Although the development of fuel cell equipment for hydrogen ships, such as the development of small experimental hydrogen ships through the Ulsan Free Economic Zone project, is actively pursued in Korea, there have been difficulties in commercializing ships equipped with fuel cells because there were no regulations related to existing shipbuilding equipment standards.

Therefore, the ministry has established the standards based on the regulations that serve as the basis for developing standards for new technology applications and interim guidelines from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

As hydrogen ships become available for construction and operation, it is expected that the development of key technologies such as domestic hydrogen fuel cell equipment, hydrogen storage containers and hydrogen safety equipment will become more active than ever before.

It is also expected that this will be a great help for domestic companies to enter the global market based on their accumulated know-how and technological capabilities.