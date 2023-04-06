2023 April 6 13:54

Arkhangelsk based facility of Zvyozdochka starts assembling second passenger ship of Project РЕГК.126

Image source: Zvyozdochka

Krasnaya Kuznitsa shipyard will build a series of four ice-class ships

Krasnaya Kuznitsa shipyard (Arkhangelsk branch of Ship Repair Center Zvyozdochka, a part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has started assembling the hull of the second passenger ship of Project РЕГК.126, according to Zvyozdochka.

The lead ship of Project РЕГК.126 was laid down at the shipyard on 29 June 2022. Krasnaya Kuznitsa will build four ships of this design, three ships to service the islands in the Arkhangelsk Region (for 100 passengers each) and one ship to service the left shore of Onega lake (for 65 passengers). According to earlier reports, the first two passenger ships are scheduled for the delivery in 2024 with the other two to be delivered in 2025.

The ship particulars: length — 28.4 m, width — 6.7 m, displacement — 230.4 cbm, speed — 12 knots.

Image source: Zvyozdochka

The shipbuilding project customers are Mashpromleasing JSC and Regional Transport Service. The resources for the construction project have been allocated under the state programme “Transport System Development”.

Krasnaya Kuznitsa was founded by Peter the Great back in 1693. The company was engaged in ship repair of sea-going, river and fishing vessels and technical ships with a displacement of up to 13,500 tons. Besides, the plant constructed vessels of 1,000t displacement (unloaded), produced steelworks for bridges and manufactures machines. The shipyard’s waterfront is 1,100 meters. The enterprise had two floating docks of lifting capacity of 5,000 and 9,600 tons (accordingly).

Severodvinsk, Russia based Ship Repair Centre ‘Zvezdochka’ established in 1954 is a diversified shipbuilding enterprise engaged in repair, modernization, conversion, scrapping and construction of ships and marine equipment. Apart from the head organization in Severodvinsk, Zvezdochka has branches on the Barents, White, Azov, Black and Caspian Seas.