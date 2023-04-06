2023 April 6 12:23

RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet prepares for patrolling of Avacha Bay water area

The unit to combat underwater sabotage forces and means (PDSS) of the Kamchatka naval forces for protection of the Pacific Fleet water area commenced the preparation of equipment and armaments for launching and patrolling the waters of Avacha Bay, according to the press center of Russia’s Eastern Military District command.



The PDSS detachment personnel involves technical means and visual observation to monitor the water surface, and also performs tasks to protect coastal facilities and pier zones in the areas where surface ships and submarines of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet are based.

With the beginning of the navigation season in Kamchatka, high-speed boats will be floated out and the patrol groups will start their combat duty.



Patrolling involving high-speed boats is carried out as part of measures to prevent the penetration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups into Avacha Bay from Capes Skalisty and Mayachny.