2023 April 6 11:41

CMA CGM revises Panama Canal surcharge

CMA CGM has announced the revised Panama Canal surcharge amount.

Effective April 15th, 2023 (May 1st for shipments to Puerto Rico & Virgin Islands):

From: Northeast Asia, China

To: East Coast Central America & Caribbean, Leeward, Windward, Guyana North Brazil (except Manaus)

Cargo: all

Amount: USD 300 per container