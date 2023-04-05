2023 April 5 17:35

Konecranes to supply 4 cranes to Siemens Gamesa offshore wind power plant in Taiwan

Konecranes has won a contract to supply four electrical overhead cranes to Siemens Gamesa's offshore nacelle plant in Taichung, Taiwan, according to the company's release. The cranes will support the entire material handling of the site’s broadened production scope, with lifting capacities of up to 400 tons. The order was booked in Q1 2023, and installation is planned to take place in Q1 2024.

The cranes will be at the center of a continuous production flow at Taichung, lifting various turbine parts to and from production lines for nacelles – the part of a wind turbine containing the gearbox, shafts, generator and brake. Siemens Gamesa is expanding production to deliver locally made nacelles for the 1,044 MW Hai Long offshore wind power projects, future projects from Taiwan’s Round 3 offshore wind power auctions and other Asia-Pacific projects.



