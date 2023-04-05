2023 April 5 16:35

DNV awards world-first Abate-Ready notation for jackup unit

Vahana Aryan, the flagship vessel of the Dubai-based Vahana Marine Solutions DMCC, has become the first jackup unit to receive DNV’s Abate-Ready notation. The Abate notation is designed to assist the owners and operators of offshore units to identify and implement measures which can lead to reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



While the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is implementing a range of regulations to reduce the carbon intensity of sea-going vessels, offshore installations are not currently covered by the same rules. With stakeholder pressure high, the offshore industry is still seeking greater sustainability at its installations and is keen to explore different ways of achieving this. DNV’s Abate notation helps offshore operators reach these goals by providing a framework for operational and technical GHG abatement measures.



DNV is the classification society.