2023 April 5 15:42

Shift Clean Energy partners with Ad Hoc and Mirai Ships to build a zero-emissions offshore wind service vessel

Zephyrus Marine has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mirai Ships, a Japan-based leading shipyard located in Miyagi prefecture, to build the Zephyrus Zero Carbon Offshore wind service vessel, according to the company's release.

Ad Hoc Marine Designs Ltd. (Ad Hoc) will be providing the design for the zero-emission Crew Transfer Vessel (“CTV”) which will incorporate Shift’s leading-edge PwrSwäp technology.

This Class NK-approved energy storage system will allow crew transfer vessels to swap their modular battery systems with ease while providing a zero-emission service to the Japanese offshore wind sector.

The design of the Zephyrus Zero Carbon Offshore wind service operation will be tailored to specifically service Japanese wind and offshore vessels. The fully electric Mothership will operate as the hotel and charging station with fully electric daughter vessels that will either be stowed on deck or returned to shore for near-shore operations. These daughter vessels will be lifted off the Mothership and launched into the field. When the charge is low, these CTVs will return to the Mothership to dock at the stern, allowing for the spent batteries (“e-pods”) to be lifted and replaced with fully charged ones within minutes.

Ad Hoc is a UK-based design and consultancy company with over 60 years of experience in shipyard production and design. It offers a wide range of technical services, including Naval Architecture, Marine Design, and Technical Support Services.