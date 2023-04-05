2023 April 5 12:41

Napier Port’s newly commissioned container handling equipment will help to drive down emissions on port

Last month, Napier Port took possession of four new Kalmar container handling machines – two Eco Reach Stackers and two Empty Container Handlers, after a comprehensive procurement process that was aligned to the port’s Emissions Reduction Strategy and wider sustainability objectives. These machines have a natural, long-term life cycle, so it is critical the right environmental and investment decisions are made as the port works towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, according to the company's release.

Diesel usage is the primary source of Napier Port’s current emissions with its container handler fleet now 36 machines being one of the biggest sources of Scope 1 carbon emissions (2,945.6 tCO2e in FY22) on port, and other contributors including the marine fleet and six mobile harbour cranes.



There is still uncertainly regarding emerging technology, cost and the supply and distribution of green electricity, hydrogen and charging networks. Accordingly, Napier Port’s emissions reduction strategy framework will continue to be developed over the coming years and involve further investigations into the viability of alternative fuel sources.



Napier Port’s second Climate Change Related Disclosure Report (available here) was published in November 2022 and provides an understanding of the potential financial implications of climate change on the business.

Napier Port’s emissions inventory was audited externally for the first time by Toitū Envirocare in 2022.

In 2022, Napier Port signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with New Zealand zero emissions hydrogen specialists Hiringa Energy to investigate renewable energy initiatives involving the use of green hydrogen.



Napier Port is New Zealand’s fourth largest port by container volume.