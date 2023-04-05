2023 April 5 09:41

Leclanché signs contract to supply battery systems for twin CMAL hybrid ferries

Leclanché SA has won another major e-marine project having been selected to supply its advanced battery technology for two hybrid ferries being built for Scotland’s Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) at CEMRE shipyard in Turkey, according to the company's release.

elkon, part of the SCHOTTEL Group, a prominent electrical systems integrator for the marine industry based in Istanbul and operating throughout Europe, USA and China, has awarded Leclanché with the contract for two Navius MRS-3TM 1.1 MWh capacity battery storage systems. The roll-on, roll-off passenger vessels (RoPax) are being built by CEMRE shipyards – the same facility constructing the Scandlines PR24 project which is also using Leclanché’s battery technology.

The 95-meter-long diesel/hybrid propulsion vessels, scheduled for completion in 2024 and 2025, will serve the Islands of Islay and Jura, the most southerly of Scotland’s Inner Hebrides islands. The sailing time between the two ports is just over two hours. The advanced Leclanché lithium-ion batteries will enable the vessels to enter the ports quietly and carbon-free. The vessels will have a capacity of 275-lane meters for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) on the main deck and a total of 107 cars on both their main and hoistable decks.



elkon was established in 1980 to design, assemble, integrate and commission low-voltage electrical equipment, electric & hybrid propulsion systems and automation systems for the maritime industry. elkon is an international and global brand and has an engineering and production center in Turkey, but the operation area is the whole of Europe, USA and Asia.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited owns ferries, ports and harbours, and infrastructure necessary for vital ferry services serving the west coast of Scotland and the Clyde Estuary, and the Northern Isles. The company is wholly owned by the Scottish Government with Scottish Ministers the sole shareholders.



Cemre Shipyard is one of the leading newbuild shipyards located in Yalova, Turkey. Cemre has the ability to build different types of vessels such as fishing, offshore, and passenger.

Leclanché is a provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation.