2023 April 5 09:31

One more ship of STK type deployed on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line

It is the fourth ship of Algoritm Group to operate on the route

M/V STK-1004 operated by Algoritm Group LLC has been deployed for operation on the Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line. It is the fourth ship of Algoritm Group to operate on the route, according to the company’s Telegram.

On 6 April 2023 the ship is to be moored at Moby Dik terminal in Kronshtadt for loading.

According to earlier statements, the company’s M/V STK-1023 was put on the line in mid-March 2023. In early spring 2023, the company’s fleet was expanded a dry cargo carrier of RSD59 design, Pola Gali. It joined another RSD59 ship Pola Maria on the route.

In summer, Lithuania notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad Region. Although later EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov used to declare readiness to strengthen Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line. Anton Alikhanov estimated the demand of seaborne transit links with the exclave at 22 ships.

In September 2022, RF Government approved allocation of RUB 1.37 billion from the Reserve Fund to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) for subsidizing of cargo transportation to the Kaliningrad Region by the end of the year. In 2023, Rosmorrechflot is to get RUB 3.8 billion got that purpose.