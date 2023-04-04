2023 April 4 18:07

A.P. Moller - Maersk launches new US-China air cargo link

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) introduces two new air freight services with regular flights linking the Unites States with China, according to the company's release.

Maersk´s new customer-backed air corridor is expected to plug a connectivity gap between the world’s two largest markets for ocean customers, with solutions for time sensitive and high value cargo via new air services.

Maersk will commence with two weekly flights between Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) and Shenyang Taoxian International Airport (SHE) and with two weekly flights between Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) and Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport (HGH). Both services will be increased to three weekly flights from May 2023.

Maersk recently opened a new Chicago air freight gateway facility to add more supply chain integration opportunities for customers using Chicago O’Hare International and Rockford International.



The operation will be done with three newly acquired Boeing 767-300 freighters that have recently been added to the fleet of Maersk Air Cargo, the inhouse cargo airline of Maersk, and will be operated by Miami-headquartered cargo airline, Amerijet International.

On March 20, Maersk celebrated the inaugural flight of the logistics company´s new air freight service with three weekly scheduled flights between Billund (BLL) and Hangzhou (HGH) operated by Maersk Air Cargo.

Maersk also recently launched a new air freight service with regular flights between Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) and Incheon, Korea (ICN) operated by Miami-headquartered cargo airline Amerijet International.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.