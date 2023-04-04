2023 April 4 17:56

Vitol to deliver first LNG cargo to the Philippines

The Philippines will receive its first LNG cargo in mid-April this year and this cargo will be used to cool down the Floating Storage Unit (‘FSU’) Ish and commission the first LNG Terminal in Batangas Bay, Philippines near Manila. In turn, the LNG power generation from the 1,200 MW Ilijan power plant is expected to significantly augment the net dependable power generation capacity of the country in the face of rapidly increasing post pandemic demand, according to the company's release.

Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, a supply and trading unit of Vitol Group will supply this first LNG cargo to San Miguel Global Power in the Philippines from its global LNG portfolio. Vitol loaded this LNG cargo in Das Island, UAE, supplied under long term contract by its partner ADNOC, a few days ago on the 161,900-cbm LNG vessel Golar Glacier and the cargo will be delivered to the Philippines around mid-April this year.



