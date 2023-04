2023 April 4 17:15

Guangzhou Shipyard delivers LNG-fuelled crude oil tanker to Shell

Proteus Elsie, the second in a series of 4 LR II 119,900 DWT LNG-fuelled crude oil tankers with Høglund Fuel Gas Supply and Control system has been delivered to the owner and the charterer (Shell) on the 15th of March from Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI).

The vessel was in perfect running condition following the sea trials and is already in operation, according to Hoglund's release.