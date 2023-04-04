2023 April 4 15:42

Konecranes acquires Whiting Corporation’s industrial and nuclear crane and crane service businesses

Konecranes has acquired the industrial and nuclear crane and crane service operations of privately held Whiting Corporation, strengthening its presence in the strategically important North American market, according to the company's release.

For over 100 years, Whiting has served a variety of customers including steel mills, automotive plants, fossil fuel plants, metal service centers, and hydro-electric and nuclear power plants.

This acquisition will give Konecranes access to a large installed base of Whiting’s cranes, and access to new customers and growth opportunities for its Industrial Service and Equipment business area. The business being acquired has some 130 employees in 7 locations.



Konecranes is a group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2022, Group sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. The Group has approximately 16,500 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.