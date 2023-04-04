2023 April 4 14:35

Khabarovsk Shipyard delivered crab catcher Omolon to the customer

Image source: USC

Crab catcher of Project 03141 built by Khabarovsk Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for Magadan based Mag-Sea International has been delivered to the customer, according to the Telegram canal of USC.

The flag-raising ceremony will be held on the ship on April 15. Throughout March, the specialists of Khabarovsk Shipyard performed sea trials in the water area of Gaidamak Bay.

The ship is intended for catching crab and shrimp using traps as well as for storage of the catch in chilled sea water for further transportation to a port.

Omolon is one of the two ships being built by Khabarovsk Shipyard in the framework of the state programme known as “keel quota”. Omolon is the first ship of that kind built by Khabarovsk Shipyard.

Khabarovsk Shipyard JSC (a company of USC) is among the largest shipbuilding companies in the Far East of Russia.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Photo by press center of USC