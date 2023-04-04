2023 April 4 13:41

Wartsila Technical Management Agreement to provide advanced level of support for latest De Beers Marine Namibia vessel

Technology group Wartsila has signed a Technical Management Agreement (TMA) with Debmarine Namibia, according to the company's release. The agreement is designed to provide advanced technical support to the latest Debmarine Namibia vessel, the ‘Benguela Gem’. This is the first Lifecycle Agreement signed by Wärtsilä in Southern Africa. The order was entered into Wartsila’s order book in December 2022.

The ’MV Benguela Gem’ operates with six Wartsila 32 engines. The scope of the three-year TMA includes maintenance support for the engines and digital solutions to optimise the performance and prevent unnecessary downtime. The Dynamic Maintenance Planning solution optimises the time between overhauls and provides flexibility for maintenance scheduling.

The Debmarine Namibia fleet of diamond recovery vessels are mainly equipped with Wartsila engines. The 177-metre long ‘Benguela Gem’ commenced commercial operations off the Namibian coast in March 2022. It is reported to be the most technically advanced diamond recovery vessel in the world. The Wärtsilä agreement is effective from the beginning of 2023.





