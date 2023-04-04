2023 April 4 13:24

RF Transport Ministry expects Russian seaports’ capacity to grow by 4% in 2023

In 2022, capacity of Russian seaports grew to 1.3 billion tonnes

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation expects the capacity of Russian seaports to grow by 59.29 million tonnes, the capacity of inland water ways – by 2.9 million tonnes, according to the public declaration of the key tasks and priorities published on the Ministry’s website.

In 2022, annual capacity of Russian seaports grew by 36.6 million tonnes to 1.3 billion tonnes. Thus, it is expected to increase by 4% in 2023.

Among other results expected by the end of the year are cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route to reach 36 million tonnes; transit transportation of containers by railways 1,358 TEU; capacity of newly introduced cargo logistics centers — 6.2 million TEU.

