2023 April 4 09:49

Construction of Anaklia port can be resumed in Georgia this autumn

The first turn of the port is to have a capacity of 7.8 million tonnes per year

The construction of Anaklia port in Georgia can be resumed in autumn 2023, press center of Georgian Government cites Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili as saying at the Government meeting.

“In general, I would like to say that our outlook for this year is quite positive. We are also planning to start large-scale ambitious projects such as the launching of Anaklia port construction. We want to begin the construction this year, in autumn,” said Irakli Garibashvili.

The port construction began in December 2017 but was suspended later. In 2020, the new port project contract with the Anaklia Development Consortium (ADC) was cancelled by the government due to the investor’s failure to meet its financial obligations.

The project implementation is resumed through public private partnership with the state to own a 51% share, while the private partner will be the owner of a 49% share. The first turn of the port is to have a capacity of 7.8 million tonnes per year.

There are two ports operating in Georgia today, Batumi and Poti, with major cargo flows going via Poti. However, the port’s depth is not sufficient for handling ships of over 1,500 TEU in capacity.