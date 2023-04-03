2023 April 3 18:01

H2Carrier and Trelleborg Gas Transfer sign MoU to cooperate on ship-to-ship ammonia transfer solutions

H2Carrier and Trelleborg Gas Transfer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on ship-to-ship ammonia transfer solutions, according to the company's release.



H2Carrier has developed the P2XFloater for floating production of green hydrogen and ammonia. The two companies will collaborate in developing a safe, reliable and efficient solution for side-by-side offloading of ammonia when operating the P2XFloater on sheltered near-shore projects. The scope will be based on Trelleborg’s KLAW LNG technology, which is already supporting a wide range of LNG operations globally and has been upgraded to operate with liquid ammonia.

The companies are working together to identify the most effective transfer system layout and operational procedures to be implemented on the P2XFloater.

The KLAW LNG solution enables the P2XFloater to be used as an ammonia export terminal for the green ammonia produced and stored onboard the P2XFloater, thus minimizing the need for onshore infrastructure.



For P2XFloater operations in a true offshore environment, H2Carrier and Trelleborg Gas Transfer foresee alternative and more appropriate transfer solutions such as tandem offloading.