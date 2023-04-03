2023 April 3 16:57

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority container traffic up to 6.05 mln TEUs in FY23

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Monday said it has logged a record growth in container traffic at 6.05 million TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent units) in FY23, a growth of 6.4 per cent over the year earlier. Total container traffic at the port in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, was recorded at 5.68 million TEUs, according to The Economic Times.

The total traffic handled at the port during the just-concluded fiscal year stood at 83.86 MMT, which is 10.35 per cent higher, as against 76 MMT traffic handled for the same period of last year.