  • 2023 April 3 16:28

    Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2M’2023 climbed by 2.6% YoY to 2.4 million tonnes

    Throughput of seaports rose by 2.9%

    In January-February 2023, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 2.6%, year-on-year, to 2.4 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 2.9%, year-on-year, to 1.6 billion tonnes.

    In 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.9%, year-on-year, to 15.68 billion tonnes.

