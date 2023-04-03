2023 April 3 16:28

Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2M’2023 climbed by 2.6% YoY to 2.4 million tonnes

Throughput of seaports rose by 2.9%



In January-February 2023, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 2.6%, year-on-year, to 2.4 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 2.9%, year-on-year, to 1.6 billion tonnes.

In 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.9%, year-on-year, to 15.68 billion tonnes.