2023 April 3 15:35

Sembcorp Marine to change it's name

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, is proposing to change its name from “Sembcorp Marine Ltd” to “Seatrium Limited” following completion of the combination of the businesses of the company and Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd on 28 February 2023, and will adopt a new branding for the enlarged entity, according to the company's release.

The proposed change of name is subject to shareholders’ approval and will not affect the identity of the company or any of its rights and obligations, nor will it affect any of the rights of shareholders or the Group’s daily business operations and financial standing.



Sembcorp Marine Ltd provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s diversified portfolio of products and solutions cover Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs with a growing focus on sustainable solutions that advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.

As a premier global player offering offshore renewables, new energy, and cleaner offshore & marine solutions, Sembcorp Marine is committed to delivering high standards of safety, quality, and performance to its customers who include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. The Group’s businesses are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.